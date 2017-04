– Here’s a video of Kurt Angle, soaked in milk, walking to the backstage area after his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

– Here’s another edition of Bayley’s WrestleMania 33 diary, this one featuring Bayley speaking with Beth Phoenix backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

– Here’s a video of Bayley at the Orlando Eye ferris wheel on Friday.

– Randy Orton is 37 today.