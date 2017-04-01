– AOL.com has a new article looking at fans who are no longer WWE due to their ties with President Trump. The article makes note of several WWE fans on Twitter who have decided to stop watching the product because of WWE and the McMahon’s ties to Trump, mentioning that a hashtag of #boycottWWE circulated on Twitter after Linda McMahon became Trump’s Small Business Administration head.

The article quotes comic book writer and avowed wrestling fan Aubrey Sitterson (Skald, the Straight Shoot Podcast) as saying he has stopped watching and covering WWE, noting, “I’m not boycotting. It’s not a boycott. I’m not stopping watching in order to effect change. I stopped watching because it made me uncomfortable. It was Royal Rumble weekend and the last thing I wanted to do was to sit down on a [Sunday] night to watch a WWE brand Pay-Per-View. And then to go live on my wrestling show — promoting this company that had not only paid for Trump to get into office and do the things he is doing, but in the process had bought Linda McMahon a spot in the administration. It sickened me that I was part of their marketing plan, that I was not only complicit, but that I was helping.”

