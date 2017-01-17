– Howard Finkel posted the following on Twitter today…

On this date 40 years ago, I made my ring announcing debut in Madison Square Garden;what a ride it's been from there! Thank you all! #proud — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017

– The AL.com posted the following video, showing John Cena gives two young wrestling fans a moment they’ll remember forever at ringside following a house show at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Jan. 14th…