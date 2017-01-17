wrestling / News

WWE News: Howard Finkel Celebrates Anniversary, John Cena Makes Two Young Fans’ Night in Birmingham

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena Raw

– Howard Finkel posted the following on Twitter today…

– The AL.com posted the following video, showing John Cena gives two young wrestling fans a moment they’ll remember forever at ringside following a house show at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Jan. 14th…

article topics :

Howard Finkel, John Cena, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading