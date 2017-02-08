– The reason Samoa Joe wore a suit on RAW, according to Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio) is that the idea was to have him look like a hitman for the mob.

– Roman Reigns will appear at the World of Wheels event at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday from 6 to 9 PM. You can find more details here.

– We previously reported that WWE officials Canyon Ceman and Ryan Katz visited a Malaysia Pro Wrestling event to scout talent for WWE’s first Asia Champion. During the same trip, they also attended a Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) event.