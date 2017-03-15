wrestling / News
WWE News: Images From New Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Video From Brie Bella Photo Shoot
March 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Yesterday, Nikki Bella did a photo shoot backstage at Smackdown, you can check out a preview below…
Sneak peek of my Fearless Nikki shoot I shot today in Pittsburgh for @WWE.com 💋💪🏽 BTS coming soon to my @youtube channel! N #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/4Tm1gNOQs6
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 14, 2017
– Brie Bella did a maternity shoot and posted the following video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube page