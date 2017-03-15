wrestling / News

WWE News: Images From New Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Video From Brie Bella Photo Shoot

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Yesterday, Nikki Bella did a photo shoot backstage at Smackdown, you can check out a preview below…

– Brie Bella did a maternity shoot and posted the following video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube page

