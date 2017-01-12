– Wrestling Inc reports that 7’2″ Satnam Singh, a professional basketball from India had a WWE tryout recently alongside American Ninja Warrior contestant Kacy Catanzaro.

– Paul Gallagher spoke with Belfast Live about his participation in the UK Championship Tournament. Gallager talked about his style in the interview, saying, “I’d be a hard-hitting high flyer. I’d be very well-rounded, I can do anything – but I’d say my favorite thing would be to trade off and have a good brawl. The last few years my showmanship has come on a lot – you need to have the full package, that’s what WWE are looking for.”

– Sasha Banks took to Twitter and made her hopes of Scott Dawson making his way to Raw known, posting: