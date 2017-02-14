wrestling / News
WWE News: Izzy Reacts to Bayley’s Raw Title Win, Note on Smackdown Dark Matches
– There are no dark main events listed for tonight’s Smackdown tapings. Recently, the dark matches have been John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.
– Here is Bayley super fan Izzy, reacting to Bayley’s title win on Raw last night…
Thank you @itsBayleyWWE for making @ItsIzzyMania always believe in you dreams! #YouDeserveIt pic.twitter.com/gOmkZojbVN
— Cody Starbuck (@Cody_Starbuck) February 14, 2017