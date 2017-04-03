wrestling / News

WWE News: James Ellsworth Comments on His WrestleMania Debut, WWE to Announce Network Subscriber Number Today

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE will host a conference call today at 3 PM Eastern to disclose the latest WWE Network subscriber numbers. PWinsider reports that WWE may announce plans to add independent wrestling to the network via a higher-priced tier. PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling were previously rumored for this.

– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his WrestleMania debut…

