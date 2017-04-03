wrestling / News
WWE News: James Ellsworth Comments on His WrestleMania Debut, WWE to Announce Network Subscriber Number Today
– WWE will host a conference call today at 3 PM Eastern to disclose the latest WWE Network subscriber numbers. PWinsider reports that WWE may announce plans to add independent wrestling to the network via a higher-priced tier. PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling were previously rumored for this.
– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his WrestleMania debut…
The greatest of dreams for me just came true, the feeling you get walking down the ramp at #WrestleMania is unexplainable thank you @WWE
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 3, 2017