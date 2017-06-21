– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’s happy R-Truth accepted his invitation for next week’s Raw….

Stop screaming!! You sound like an idiot. I'm glad you have accepted my invitation, you have no idea what's coming your way. #GoldenAge https://t.co/P0DUaKmNoe — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 21, 2017

– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Carmella being stripped of the MITB and the announcement that he has been banned from next week’s match…

Ridiculous, @WWEDanielBryan this isn't @WWE2K17_ you can't just push the reset button and start the whole thing over, and it let me play https://t.co/rGwmUV7d55 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 21, 2017