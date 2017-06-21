wrestling / News

WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts to Being Banned From Next Week’s MITB Match, Goldust Happy R-Truth Accepted His Raw Invitation

June 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’s happy R-Truth accepted his invitation for next week’s Raw….

– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Carmella being stripped of the MITB and the announcement that he has been banned from next week’s match…

article topics :

James Ellsworth, MITB, Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading