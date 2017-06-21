wrestling / News
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts to Being Banned From Next Week’s MITB Match, Goldust Happy R-Truth Accepted His Raw Invitation
– Goldust posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’s happy R-Truth accepted his invitation for next week’s Raw….
Stop screaming!! You sound like an idiot. I'm glad you have accepted my invitation, you have no idea what's coming your way. #GoldenAge https://t.co/P0DUaKmNoe
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 21, 2017
– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Carmella being stripped of the MITB and the announcement that he has been banned from next week’s match…
This is unacceptable, @WWEDanielBryan can't do this, @CarmellaWWE is Ms. #MITB, I'll see you tonight on #TalkingSmack GM this isn't over DUH pic.twitter.com/NRZf4iyziI
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 21, 2017
It was beyond ridiculous of @WWEDanielBryan stripping @CarmellaWWE of #MITB total abuse of power by the #SDLive GM #JusticeForCarmella
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 21, 2017
Ridiculous, @WWEDanielBryan this isn't @WWE2K17_ you can't just push the reset button and start the whole thing over, and it let me play https://t.co/rGwmUV7d55
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 21, 2017
I haven't slept, what @WWEDanielBryan did to @CarmellaWWE was WRONG #Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh #JusticeForCarmella #SDLive #MITB
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 21, 2017
I apologize for nothing I said or did this past week, @CarmellaWWE is the only TRUE friend I've had @WWE I have her back #JusticeForCarmella
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 21, 2017