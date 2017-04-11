– WWE.com has teased the possibility of Noam Dar returning on tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The site previewed tonight’s episode and commented on Rich Swann sending Alicia Fox gifts, which Dar claimed credit for:

“Last week on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann revealed that he has been responsible for sending couriers bearing various gifts to Noam Dar’s girlfriend, Alicia Fox. Dar previously claimed that he had been sending the gifts, smoothly helping to deliver them while being completely ignorant about what each of them were. Though it has certainly helped The Scottish Supernova’s standing with his leading lady, Swann’s confession certainly raises some questions.

Sidelined with an injury in recent weeks, Dar has been unable to refute the former Cruiserweight Champion’s claims. However, could last week’s revelation be enough to prompt the return of Dar to WWE 205 Live? How will he respond to Swann and, more importantly, how will he explain everything to Alicia Fox?”

– WWE posted the following video of Daniel Bryan and Renee Young previewing tonight’s Superstar Shakeup episode of Smackdown. Bryan noted that James Ellsworth is staying on the brand.