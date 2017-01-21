wrestling / News
WWE News: James Ellsworth Wants In Royal Rumble Match, AJ Styles Set For Appearance
– AJ Styles will appear at the Toys”R”Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas on January 29 at 10 AM.
– James Ellsworth posted a video asking fans to use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble to help him get into the Royal Rumble match.
Hey @WWEUniverse help me get in the #RoyalRumble by using the hashtag #EllsworthRumble I really want in!!!! #retweet 👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/u2ru0GnYdm
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 21, 2017