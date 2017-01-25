– Hacksaw Jim Duggan spoke with spoke with Sports Illustrated about the origins of his trademark 2×4, telling Justin Barrasso:

“I’ve been carrying the two-by-four longer than I’ve been carrying the flag. I started off as ‘Big’ Jim Duggan with short hair and clean shaven and a long gold bathrobe, and that didn’t work. I went through two or three different characters before I found ‘Hacksaw’, but back in the old days, this could be a very dangerous business just getting to and back from the ring. People would spit at ya, they’d punch you, and I was a bad guy then. I was sitting in the dressing room one night, all bruised up and covered with loogies, and Bruiser Brody comes in and says, ‘Duggan, if you carry something to the ring, bring something you can use. Forget those feathered boas and sequined robes.’ I saw a piece of wood, so I came up waving that piece of wood, and it was like parting the Red Sea. I got back and forth to the ring, and I’ve been carrying the two-by-four ever since.”

– Here is James Ellsworth’s latest video calling on fans to help him get a spot in the Royal Rumble: