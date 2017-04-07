wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL Responds To Rumors He Bullied Mauro Ranallo, Nikki Bella Pulled From Live Events

April 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Nikki Bella is not scheduled for any upcoming WWE shows as she is taking time off to let her neck heal. She is expected to only wrestle occasionally in the future. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– JBL was asked on Twitter about the reports of bullying and allegedly being responsible for Mauro’s condition that led to his current absence. He responded with the following…

