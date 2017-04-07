wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL Responds To Rumors He Bullied Mauro Ranallo, Nikki Bella Pulled From Live Events
– Nikki Bella is not scheduled for any upcoming WWE shows as she is taking time off to let her neck heal. She is expected to only wrestle occasionally in the future. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]
– JBL was asked on Twitter about the reports of bullying and allegedly being responsible for Mauro’s condition that led to his current absence. He responded with the following…
@JoeCroninJCS No Joe, and I won't-I shouldn't commenting on Internet stuff. I play a heel. I sincerely wish Mauro nothing but the absolute best.
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017