wrestling / News

WWE News: JBL Trips & Falls During Elimination Chamber Entrance, WWE Fastlane Promo

February 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– As shown on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, JBL tripped on his way out to the ring for his Elimination Chamber announcing duties. The announcer was doing a little fancy footwork on the way down the entrance area when he stumbled and fell. WWE posted a GIF of it, which you can see below:

– Here is a promo for the WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Goldberg at Fastlane next month:

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, JBL, WWE Fastlane, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading