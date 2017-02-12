– As shown on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, JBL tripped on his way out to the ring for his Elimination Chamber announcing duties. The announcer was doing a little fancy footwork on the way down the entrance area when he stumbled and fell. WWE posted a GIF of it, which you can see below:

– Here is a promo for the WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Goldberg at Fastlane next month: