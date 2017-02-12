wrestling / News
WWE News: JBL Trips & Falls During Elimination Chamber Entrance, WWE Fastlane Promo
February 12, 2017 | Posted by
– As shown on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, JBL tripped on his way out to the ring for his Elimination Chamber announcing duties. The announcer was doing a little fancy footwork on the way down the entrance area when he stumbled and fell. WWE posted a GIF of it, which you can see below:
A #TexasTwoStep misstep.@JCLayfield #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ZpCifkyHTf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2017
– Here is a promo for the WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Goldberg at Fastlane next month:
.@FightOwensFight defends his @WWE #UniversalTitle vs. @Goldberg at #WWEFastLane, LIVE March 5, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/KAurxHuxTV
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017