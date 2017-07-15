wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Hardy Brings Back Old Look, Xavier Woods Plays Outlast 2, Woods Posts Photos From EVO

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Jeff Hardy wore face paint at last night’s live event in Roanoake, Virgina. WWE.com has an article about it, noting that Hardy hasn’t used the face paint in WWE since 2008/2009.

– Xavier Woods plays Outlast 2 in the latest UpUpDownDown.

– Woods also posted photos of his time at EVO in Las Vegas.

