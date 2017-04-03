– With their tag team title victory last night, Jeff Hardy picked up his first WrestleMania win. The match was their first tag match at WrestleMania that did not involve the Dudleys. It was also their first involvement in a match at WrestleMania involving ladders (TLC and Ladder match; including Money in the Bank) that didn’t involve Edge or Christian.

– The Youtube video of the Hardys return already has over 4 million views.