– Chris Jericho has put 1-800-Flowers on The List for not getting a delivery to him in time for Valentine’s Day. Jericho posted to Twitter, saying:

Don't order flowers from @1800Flowers. Didn't deliver on time & when I nicely inquired why, they hung up

on me. UNACCEPTABLE. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 15, 2017

As PR Week notes, the company was quickly deemed as being on The List by Twitter users. 1-800-Flowers’ customer service has apologized to Jericho and been communicating with his fans who have referenced the tweet as well.

– WWE.com has a poll asking fans which Big Show action figure Mattell should make next. The options are 1999, WrestleMania 24 or Modern. A poll for the next wrestler will be up on Monday.

– WWE has also posted job listings for a Digital Video Editor and Social Video Editor to work with short form content on WWE’s social media platforms. You can see the listings here and here.