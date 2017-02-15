wrestling / News

WWE News: Jericho Puts 1-800-FLOWERS on The List, Big Show Action Figure Poll, New Job Listings

February 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Chris Jericho has put 1-800-Flowers on The List for not getting a delivery to him in time for Valentine’s Day. Jericho posted to Twitter, saying:

As PR Week notes, the company was quickly deemed as being on The List by Twitter users. 1-800-Flowers’ customer service has apologized to Jericho and been communicating with his fans who have referenced the tweet as well.

– WWE.com has a poll asking fans which Big Show action figure Mattell should make next. The options are 1999, WrestleMania 24 or Modern. A poll for the next wrestler will be up on Monday.

– WWE has also posted job listings for a Digital Video Editor and Social Video Editor to work with short form content on WWE’s social media platforms. You can see the listings here and here.

article topics :

Big Show, Chris Jericho, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading