– Chris Jericho is selling a “You’re a Stupid Idiot” T-shirt in order to benefit research for Type 1 diabetes. The shirt is on sale here through March 19th.

– John Cena spoke with GQ for a new interview discussing the Nintendo Switch. Cena talks up Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and says he’s not normally a big video game player, noting, “Make no bones about it, I’m a 40-year-old dude. My best gaming days were back in the days of Tecmo Super Bowl and Baseball Stars and the original Super Mario Brothers.” You can read the whole piece here.

– Xavier Woods revealed in his latest UpUpDownDown video that he will announce a new character for Injustice 2 on Monday. The DC Comics fighting game releases in May: