– Chris Jericho’s tour with Fozzy ends on June 24th. His WWE status has not been confirmed but he could conceivably return to the company after next weekend. His next Fozzy tour is scheduled for next fall.

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.91, up 0.06 (0.29%) from the previous closing price.

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to remember Ultimate Warrior on what would have been his fifty-eighth birthday: