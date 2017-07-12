wrestling / News
WWE News: Jerry Lawler & Cody Promote NEW Match, BellaBody Video, Stock Up
July 12, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.60, up $0.07 (0.34%) from the previous closing price.
– Jerry Lawler & Cody did a promo hyping their match on August 25th for Northeast Wrestling in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. You can see it below:
August 25th
Wahconah Park
Pittsfield, MA @CodyRhodes vs @JerryLawler #NortheastWrestling Title pic.twitter.com/d6cvNImhmg
— Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) July 11, 2017
– Here is latest episode of BellaBody, featuring Nikki Bella and fitness guru Brittni Acker-Soo: