WWE News: Jerry Lawler Hosting WWE’s Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016 DVD, NXT Stars Host an Anti-Bullying

February 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– NXT’s Liv Morgan, No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger and Ember Moon hosted anti-bullying rallies at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando yesterday…

– Jerry Lawler will be hosting WWE’s “Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016” DVD that hits stores this coming week

Jerry Lawler, NXT, WWE

