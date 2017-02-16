wrestling / News
WWE News: Jerry Lawler Hosting WWE’s Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016 DVD, NXT Stars Host an Anti-Bullying
– NXT’s Liv Morgan, No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger and Ember Moon hosted anti-bullying rallies at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando yesterday…
Today, @WWENXT Superstars on the #RoadToWrestleMania spoke to the @BGCCF in Orlando, FL about #BeaSTAR! You can be the #Hero of your club! pic.twitter.com/jqP0fAqCyd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2017
– Jerry Lawler will be hosting WWE’s “Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016” DVD that hits stores this coming week