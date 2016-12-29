– Jerry Lynn was backstage at yesterday’s Smackdown live event, because he lives in the Nashville area.

Awesome to run in to a great friend! #JerryLynn thank you for your advice and our pass matches..was a lot of fun….#WWENashville pic.twitter.com/f5KxaImXYc — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) December 29, 2016

With one of my favorites, Jerry Lynn, before #wwenashville A photo posted by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

– In an interview with Campus Insiders (which also included Big E), Titus O’Neil spoke about his charity work.

He said: “I grew up in a single-parent, fatherless home. I always keep in mind all of the instances that I saw growing up, like the poverty and the homelessness, and seeing kids with cancer and my grandmother passing away from cancer when I became older. I just realized that my understanding of my purpose here on Earth grew. I’ve had a lot of people help me along the way, and I feel it’s my duty regardless if I’m a WWE superstar. Because it’s very important that we understand that we’re only one situation away from having our lives turned upside down. So that’s my motivating factor every day when I wake up: to repay those people that took a chance on me when they didn’t really have a reason to do so.”

– There are currently still tickets for Wrestlemania 33 on sale at Ticketmaster, in addition to the various secondary markets. Tickets went on sale in November. WWE posted the following on Twitter: