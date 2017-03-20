– It was previously reported that Jim Cornette will induct the Rock and Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Cornette wrote the following on Twitter, alluding to his issues with WWE over the years:

Wear your winter clothes to Florida! A cold snap is headed towards Hell! https://t.co/VRYKu9VeiB — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 20, 2017

– WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be a part of NXT’s tour of the UK in June.