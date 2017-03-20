wrestling / News

WWE News: Jim Cornette Comments On WWE Return, Shinsuke Nakamura Confirmed For NXT UK Shows

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– It was previously reported that Jim Cornette will induct the Rock and Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Cornette wrote the following on Twitter, alluding to his issues with WWE over the years:

– WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be a part of NXT’s tour of the UK in June.

