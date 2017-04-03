wrestling / News

WWE News: Jim Ross Comments On Calling Undertaker’s Final Match, Finn Balor Says He’s ‘100% Ready’

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, commenting on calling the Undertaker’s final match…

– Here is a WWE 2k17 interview with Finn Balor. During the interview, he says he is 100% physically fit and is ready to be back. He also revealed that his WWE 24 special will air next month…

