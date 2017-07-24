– Jim Ross has posted his latest blog entry online and talks about Natalya winning the Fatal Five-Way match at Sunday’s Battleground.

“Surprised that Nattie won the women’s bout but not displeased,” he wrote. “Many fans are complaining that Charlotte did not win but that was not a concern for me as its simply a matter of getting more talents, in this case Nattie, better ready for higher profile bookings. Charlotte is ‘ready’ whether she won Sunday night or not but Charlotte needs more, viable opponents going forward and Nattie, for one, can certainly fill that void.”

– Per PWInsider, several WWE executives recently sold off some of their stock. Kevin Dunn (83,737 shares), Michelle Wilson(81,951), George Barrios (81,856), Michael Luisi (13,601), Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (10,417 each) all sold stock at an average price of $21.29 per share. The company will report their second quarter earnings on Thursday.