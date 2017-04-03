wrestling / News

WWE News: Jim Ross Comments on WWE Return, DDP Hosts Susan G. Komen Yoga Event

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return at WrestleMania last night…

– Diamond Dallas Page hosted the “Susan G. Komen Project:OM” yoga event at Full Sail University during WrestleMania 33 Week. Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Dana Warrior and Maria Menounos were also in attendance.

article topics :

DDP, Jim Ross, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading