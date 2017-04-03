wrestling / News
WWE News: Jim Ross Comments on WWE Return, DDP Hosts Susan G. Komen Yoga Event
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return at WrestleMania last night…
It's always cool to hear #BoomerSooner at #Wrestlemania. 75,000+ heard my homage to @OU_Football tonight. I know Jan was watching. @WWE
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017
– Diamond Dallas Page hosted the “Susan G. Komen Project:OM” yoga event at Full Sail University during WrestleMania 33 Week. Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Dana Warrior and Maria Menounos were also in attendance.