– Jim Ross posted the following, showing that he and Madusa are at the WWE Performance Center, preparing for the Mae Young Classic…

– Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Hannity and America’s Got Talent. The show had 49,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, which is down from last week’s 92,000 interactions and 22,000 authors. Smackdown also had 85,000 Facebook interactions with 57,000 unique authors last night, also down from last week’s 108,000 interactions and 78,000 authors. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]