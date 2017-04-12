– Jim Ross has posted his latest blog, looking at the results from the Superstar Shakeup. Ross weighs in on several of the moves and sums up whether the event will be a success by saying it’s on the talent to make it work.

“Charlotte is a great choice to build the SDLIVE Women’s division around as she’s potentially the Austin/Rock equivalent in the world of WWE women’s wrestling,” Ross said. “Athletes, no matter their gender, don’t come along like [Charlotte] perhaps once in a generation, if we’re lucky. New Day adds to the star power of SDLIVE plus it also provides the brand multiple options going forward as it relates to the three, talented athletes. Excited to see the continued growth and TV persona development between Miz and Maryse who I feel have just scratched the surface on how good they can become. Love that Dean Ambrose is going to RAW as it gives him, like everyone else, a timely, fresh start. Ambrose is another talent who should continue to improve and up his game as he has “it” and should be able to contribute at the top of the card for years to come if he remains committed to being better tomorrow than he is today.”

Ross added, “Bottom line on the Superstar Shakeup is that it feels like WWE got their choices right but it will, again, be largely up to the talents to make this game plan work. Time will tell but this will work if the talents involved take this opportunity to up their focus, preparation and other significant aspects of their vocation.”

– WWE posted cell phone footage of Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT goodbye, which you can see below: