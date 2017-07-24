– According to wrestlinginc.com, a significant number of fans were leaving the arena during the Punjabi Prison main event between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Others also reported that the main event finish, with The Great Khali’s return, “really took everything out of the crowd as it apparently didn’t go over well with most.”

– Here is a clip from last night’s Talking Smack, featuring Jinder Mahal discussing retaining his title at WWE Battleground. When questioned about all of the help he had, mahal said that there are 1.3 billion people in India and they stick together, unlike Americans.