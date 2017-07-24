wrestling / News

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Video From Battleground, Triple H Sends Title to Soccer Champs, Stock Up

July 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $21.77, up $0.56 (2.64%) from the previous closing price.

– Triple H sent a custom WWE Championship to Mexican soccer club Chivas (Club Deportivo Guadalajara) in honor of winning their 12th Liga MX title. You can see the Game’s post about it below:

– WWE posted a behind-the-scenes video of Jinder Mahal from both before and after his win over Randy Orton at Battleground:

