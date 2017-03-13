– John Cena and Nikki Bella were guests on Today this morning, talking about Cena hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards for Nickelodeon.

– WWE NXT has announced several new live event dates, including:

4/13 Atlanta, GA

4/14 Spartanburg, SC

4/15 Charlotte, NC

4/27 Kansas City

4/28 St. Louis

4/29 Southaven, MS

– USA will air a one-hour special for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 3 after RAW.