WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella Show Up On Today, List Of New NXT Dates, Air Date For Hall of Fame Special

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– John Cena and Nikki Bella were guests on Today this morning, talking about Cena hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards for Nickelodeon.

– WWE NXT has announced several new live event dates, including:

4/13 Atlanta, GA
4/14 Spartanburg, SC
4/15 Charlotte, NC
4/27 Kansas City
4/28 St. Louis
4/29 Southaven, MS

– USA will air a one-hour special for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 3 after RAW.

