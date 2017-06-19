wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Announced For Battleground, Storm Backstage at WWE House Show

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

PWInsider reports that Lance Storm was backstage at the WWE house show in Calgary on Saturday night.

– The Wells Fargo Center announced on Twitter that “free agent” John Cena will appear at WWE Battleground. The PPV takes place on July 23rd and is a Smackdown-branded event:

