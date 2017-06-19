wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Announced For Battleground, Storm Backstage at WWE House Show
– PWInsider reports that Lance Storm was backstage at the WWE house show in Calgary on Saturday night.
– The Wells Fargo Center announced on Twitter that “free agent” John Cena will appear at WWE Battleground. The PPV takes place on July 23rd and is a Smackdown-branded event:
Wells Fargo Center is excited to announce the addition of “Free Agent” @JohnCena to WWE Battleground on 7/23! –> https://t.co/S88paBBzi9 pic.twitter.com/J2wCtz3rfy
— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) June 19, 2017