WWE News: John Cena Appearing On TV With His Mom, WWE Returning to UK In November, AJ Styles Gets Custom Plates On US Title Belt
– John Cena will appear on The View this Monday with his mother Carol. He will promote Hefty’s NEW #UltraStrongMom campaign during the 11 AM hour.
– WWE will return to the UK in November, with live events in Glasglow on November 1st, Brighton on November 2nd, and London on November 3rd.
– AJ Styles has received custom name plates for his US title. He wrote on Twitter:
A fan provided more photos:
