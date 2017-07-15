– John Cena will appear on The View this Monday with his mother Carol. He will promote Hefty’s NEW #UltraStrongMom campaign during the 11 AM hour.

– WWE will return to the UK in November, with live events in Glasglow on November 1st, Brighton on November 2nd, and London on November 3rd.

– AJ Styles has received custom name plates for his US title. He wrote on Twitter:

For those of you who said I didn't have my name on the United States title…..look again. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5Ra8WhpcVm — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 14, 2017

A fan provided more photos: