WWE News: John Cena Bench Presses, WWE Superstars Dressed As Other Superstars, Kennadi Brink Gets Name Change
– John Cena has posted a new video of his chest training exercises, including bench presses.
– WWE.com has a new gallery of WWE superstars dressed as other superstars.
– In a post on Instagram, Kennadi Brink revealed that her WWE name will be Jessika Carr. She wrote:
Another page is turned, another chapter is beginning, another reality begins to unfold. My name is Jessika Carr, and I'm beyond blessed, excited and ready to do his company and the women's revolution proud in being one of the best officials we've ever seen; male or female. #wwe #nxt #wwemaeyoungclassic #maeyoungclassic #wweladyzebra