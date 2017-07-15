wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Bench Presses, WWE Superstars Dressed As Other Superstars, Kennadi Brink Gets Name Change

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– John Cena has posted a new video of his chest training exercises, including bench presses.

WWE.com has a new gallery of WWE superstars dressed as other superstars.

– In a post on Instagram, Kennadi Brink revealed that her WWE name will be Jessika Carr. She wrote:

