– The Courier Mail’s Confidential recently spoke to John Cena while he was in Australia for his one-man live shows. Cena discussed his recent engagement to Nikki Bella and getting married to her. He stated, “They know exactly what you go through with training, diet and hard work. You don’t have to explain it or hope that they understand. I’m excited about getting married to my best friend. I can’t wait.”

– British Boxer Ohara Davies recently used The Undertaker’s theme music for his entrance at a boxing match last night. Davies was undefeated for the fight, but he was knocked out in the seventh round by Josh Taylor and lost the WBC sivler title. The UK Sun recently spoke to Davies on growing up as a wrestling fan, and he stated the following:

“I’ve been a wrestling fan since I was a kid – I’ve always loved it. Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin were my favorites – Undertaker’s entrance music, with all the bells, was always exciting. I’m in the entertainment business, so I have fun with it. Everyone loved it. I got a gown made for me, to make it as realistic as possible.”

You can also check out a clip of Davies’ entrance for the match below.