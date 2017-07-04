wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Hypes WWE Return, New Great Balls of Fire Promo
– Here is a new promo for the Great Balls of Fire PPV…
It's @BrockLesnar vs. @SamoaJoe for the #UniversalTitle, and it's streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! #WWEGBOF #RAW pic.twitter.com/3AKeNAX6wZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2017
– John Cena posted the following on twitter, hoying his return on tonight’s Smackdown…
Couldn't ask for a better #July4th #HappyFourth celebration than @WWE #SDLive tonight !!!!! #HappyBirthdayAmerica pic.twitter.com/lmc8phP5eX
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 4, 2017
Join us in celebrating everyone who makes America, America #WeAreAmerica #LoveHasNoLabels pic.twitter.com/gRmS2SpRhT
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2017