– WWE stock closed at $21.38, down $0.25 (1.16%) from the previous closing price. That’s the lowest closing point since the stock hit $21.08 on March 22nd.

– Here is a new commercial for Cros with Drew Barrymore, John Cena, YOONA and Henry Lau:

– As noted on YouTube by the Bellas, the second season of Total Bellas wrapped production this week in California: