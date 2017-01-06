wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Jokes About Kicking Out at Two, CFO Set For Presentation
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will be part of a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference takes place next Wednesday in New York City and a live audio webcast will be available online here. Barrois will speak at around 10:40 AM ET.
– John Cena joked about his ability to kick out at two in a new video of him doing a 440 pound pause bench press, as you can see below:
440lb 'pause bench' @AJStylesOrg will understand why at #RoyalRumble I can kick out at 2! @WWE @TapouT #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/ZUgkpylmvJ
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017