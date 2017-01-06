– WWE has announced that Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios will be part of a presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference takes place next Wednesday in New York City and a live audio webcast will be available online here. Barrois will speak at around 10:40 AM ET.

– John Cena joked about his ability to kick out at two in a new video of him doing a 440 pound pause bench press, as you can see below: