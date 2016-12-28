wrestling

WWE News: John Cena Lands On 2016 Celebs Gone Good List, Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan Get IV Therapy

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– John Cena landed on the DoSomething.org ‘Celebs Gone Good’ list at #6. He made the list for his work with Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen and the Ad Council. The top five included Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Shailene Woodley. WWE wrote on Twitter:

– Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan posted a new video in which they use a vitamin/mineral IV drip to feel better.

