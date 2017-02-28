wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena & Nikki Bella Show Fans Their Homes, Mick Foley Comments on Holy Foley Ending #WWE #MickFoley #HolyFoley

February 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the first episode of “Our Home” from John Cena and Nikki Bella. The new series is on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and will take fans inside John and Nikki’s home.

– Mick Foley comments on the end of Holy Foley; the final episode aired on the WWE Network last night…

