– Wrestling Inc reports that Jeet Rama defeated an unnamed enhancement talent in the dark match before the NXT TV taping. Rama won with a release German suplex.

– WWE posted the following clip from last night’s Talking Smack. John Cena talked with Renee Young and Shane McMahon about balancing his WWE and acting careers. Cena said he wants to be with WWE all the time and that when he isn’t there, it’s because people won’t allow him. Cena said that he’s trying to do his best to be at two places at obnce, but that it sometimes doesn’t work: