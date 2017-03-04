– Nintendo has released a new promo video featuring WWE Superstar John Cena, which you can check out in the player below. In the video, Cena plays the new Nintendo Switch console with fans and YouTube influencers in some very unexpected and surprising places. The Nintendo Switch was released this week.

– WWEShop has released a retro shirt for Stone Cold Steve Austin based off the “Other Side Jackass” design from the late 90s.