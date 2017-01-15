wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Praises Big Show, Latest UpUpDownDown, Kelly Kelly & More Celebrate Birthdays

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw 3.21.16

– John Cena took to Twitter to praise Big Show’s work in getting ready for his match with Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania, posting:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown featuring a quarterfinals game between AJ Styles and Jimmy Uso in the Madden ’17 tournament:

– Bull Buchanan (forty-nine) and Kelly Kelly (thirty) celebrate birthdays dotday. WWE wished Kelly a happy birthday on Instagram, posting:

Happy Birthday to former #WWE Divas Champion, @thebarbieblank!

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

