wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Promotes American Grit, Coach Wants to Interview The Undertaker
April 5, 2017 | Posted by
– John Cena pouted the following on Twitter, promoting season two of American Grit…
Get ready for Camp @AmericanGritFOX, June 11 on FOX! A group of military experts will join me on #AmericanGrit to change people's lives. pic.twitter.com/FBS0FrvOeF
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 5, 2017
– Jonathan Coachman tweeted the following in response to a fan who asked about him doing an interview with the Undertaker…
You have my word that I will at least ask and if there is any chance I will make it happen. Best I can do. But no promises. https://t.co/k6eoMh4eWw
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017