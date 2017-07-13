– John Cena can now refer to himself as “the Emmy-nominated John Cena.” WWE has announced that Cena’s “We Are America” Love Has No Labels PSA from Ad Council has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Commercial.

The PSA, which is part of the Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign, furthers the campaign message of acceptance of all communities regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age and ability. You can see the video below, which was released last July:

You can find out more about the Love has No Labels campaign here.

– Several WWE stars posted to Twitter hyping tonight’s Mae Young Classic taping, as you can see below:

The Boss @SashaBanksWWE sends her support to the women competing in the #MaeYoungClassic! pic.twitter.com/0mvoQk9nUw — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) July 13, 2017

Good luck to the ladies making history tonight in the #MaeYoungClassic! Today is the day they change the game!!! — Ruby Riot (@RubyRiotWWE) July 13, 2017

As a performer you can only hope for a platform to show the world what you can do. Tonight, 32 women will have that chance. #MaeYoungClassic — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 13, 2017

The weight of a legacy isn't a burden, it's a privilege. This is your time, ladies. Do it with Flair. #MaeYoungClassic — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2017

What a time to be a lady wrestler. So excited for the #MaeYoungClassic and all of the women involved. Time to make history! — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) July 13, 2017

I hope everyone realizes how important/special/extremely cool tonight is. So excited to be a fan for the night. #MaeYoungClassic — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 13, 2017