WWE News: John Cena PSA Nominated For an Emmy, Stars Hype Mae Young Classic

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– John Cena can now refer to himself as “the Emmy-nominated John Cena.” WWE has announced that Cena’s “We Are America” Love Has No Labels PSA from Ad Council has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Commercial.

The PSA, which is part of the Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign, furthers the campaign message of acceptance of all communities regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age and ability. You can see the video below, which was released last July:

You can find out more about the Love has No Labels campaign here.

– Several WWE stars posted to Twitter hyping tonight’s Mae Young Classic taping, as you can see below:

