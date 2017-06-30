wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Teases a Surprise Ahead of Return, Stock Down
June 30, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.37, down $0.17 (0.83%) from the previous closing price.
– John Cena posted the following to Twitter ahead of his return on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown:
Very interesting few days. The countdown to 7/4 gets closer.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2017
What an amazing day. I can't spill the beans yet, but truly fantastic day and want to thank everyone involved. #NeverGiveUp
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 30, 2017