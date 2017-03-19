– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video. The video for this week showcases the Cruiserweight division. You can check it out below.

– John Cena commented on fans for their positive feedback on the parody video, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, which parodies classic regional wrestling promotion. He thanked fans for their positive feedback and advised them to tweet the creator of the parody, Brian Pellegatto, if they would like to see more. You can check out Cena’s tweet below.