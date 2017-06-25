wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena vs. Sabu Clip From Vengeance 2006, The Rock and Nikki Bella Top Instagram Photos for The Week

June 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE shared a clip of an Extreme Rules Lumberjack Match from WWE Vengeance 2006, which is available now on the WWE Network. You can check out the Network clip in the player below.

WWE.com shared its best photos on Instagram for the week. The top picks included Nikki Bella, The Rock in a photo with J-Lo, and Carmella. You can check out some of the top ones below.

Good workout sesh this am 💋💪🏽

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Lookin, smellin, feelin like a million bucks 💰

A post shared by 💰 MS MONEY IN THE BANK 💰 (@carmellawwe) on

