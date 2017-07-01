– A new video has been posted online of John Cena’s trainer talking about the “free agent’s” weightlifting routine, which includes deadlifts and leg presses.

– July 1 is “Canada Day”, which celebrates the day in 1867 in which the colonies Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Canada united into the great country of Canada. WWE.com has a gallery of the greatest Canadian superstars, including Trish Stratus, Bret Hart, Kevin Owens, Owen Hart, Pat Patterson, Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, Gail Kim, Tye Dillinger, and more.

– National Handshake Day was earlier this week and to celebrate, Curt Hawkins posted a photo of himself with Triple H from 2002. He was signed to a development deal in WWE four years later.