WWE News: Johnny Gargano Offers His Pick For Mae Young Classic, Nikki Bella On If Her ESPY’s Outfit Will Make Worst-Dressed List, Cathy Kelly On Dillinger/Miz Feud
July 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano posted on Twitter to reveal his pick for the Mae Young Classic. It shouldn’t be surprising that he picked his wife, Candice LaRae.
There's my pick! 😏#MaeYoungClassic #ProudHusband pic.twitter.com/05IrRtvXrT
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 13, 2017
– Nikki Bella has posted a new video on her Youtube channel revealing if her ESPYs outfit will make the “worst-dressed” list.
– WWE has released a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the Twitter feud between The Miz and Tye Dillinger.