– Johnny Gargano posted on Twitter to reveal his pick for the Mae Young Classic. It shouldn’t be surprising that he picked his wife, Candice LaRae.

– Nikki Bella has posted a new video on her Youtube channel revealing if her ESPYs outfit will make the “worst-dressed” list.

– WWE has released a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the Twitter feud between The Miz and Tye Dillinger.