WWE News: Johnny Gargano Offers His Pick For Mae Young Classic, Nikki Bella On If Her ESPY’s Outfit Will Make Worst-Dressed List, Cathy Kelly On Dillinger/Miz Feud

July 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Johnny Gargano posted on Twitter to reveal his pick for the Mae Young Classic. It shouldn’t be surprising that he picked his wife, Candice LaRae.

– Nikki Bella has posted a new video on her Youtube channel revealing if her ESPYs outfit will make the “worst-dressed” list.

– WWE has released a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the Twitter feud between The Miz and Tye Dillinger.

